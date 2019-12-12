VDOT partners with navigation app Waze to report unplowed roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Winter weather is just around the corner, and VDOT is getting ready.



“We’ve calibrated all of our equipment. We’ve reviewed the routes. We’ve built our snow plans, we’ve finalized all those,” said Brian Mosier, district infrastructure manager.

VDOT is gearing up with more than 400 pieces of equipment for snow prep and removal. They’ve set aside about $10 million to handle winter weather in the Hampton Roads district alone.



VDOT has also partnered with the navigation app Waze for a new feature that allows drivers to report when they see an unplowed road. To access the feature, open the app, click on “Hazards” and click “Weather.”

“At VDOT, our people are constantly exploring innovations and new technologies with the ultimate goal of providing the best service to the residents of the Commonwealth and all those who travel our roads,” said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary. “Many use crowdsourcing in their daily lives. We wanted to explore this method of information gathering to help improve safety and better assess the conditions of our roads during winter weather. We value our partnership with Waze, and look forward to monitoring the real-time reports on road conditions and determining how best to incorporate the data into our future operations.”

Officials with VDOT Hampton Roads said they’ve done their part to prepare, now drivers need to do theirs.

“Watch the forecast and warnings yourself and if you can delay travel, especially during the beginning of the storm, when it’s coming down hard. If you can stop travel all together, I would recommend that,” Mosier said.