VDOT: Low overnight temps to cause refreeze, icy roads during Tuesday morning commutes

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials are warning motorists that low overnight temperatures will result in refreeze from Sunday’s storms and make roads icy during Tuesday’s morning commutes.

Crews Virginia Department of Transportation are still treating roads for icy spots after Sunday’s storm that brought snow, freezing rain and sleet across the Commonwealth.



As temperatures drop overnight, officials say motorists must prepare for ice and refreeze that could impact their morning commutes Tuesday morning.



Refreeze is expected to impact areas statewide, particularly in western Virginia, where light precipitation is also expected Monday evening.



Motorists must remain vigilant and alert while traveling overnight and in the morning, and should adapt speeds to road conditions.



Crews will treat slick spots with salt to melt ice and sand to provide traction for drivers, and will address icy patches. Crews also continue to address fallen trees and debris on the roads.

Resources:

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online atmy.vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT recently partnered withWaze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter@511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow@VaDOT.

Road condition definitions:

Closed – road is closed to all traffic.

Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.

Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.

Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush. Drive with caution.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.