VDOT looking for commuter input to gauge coronavirus impact on travels

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), working with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), launched a statewide survey on Monday, June 29 to gauge the impact of coronavirus on commuters.

The Virginia Commuter Survey is a statewide effort put out by the two organizations for those commuting around the commonwealth. Anyone that works or lives in Virginia is invited to participate.

This is the first of a few in a group of surveys planned over the next several months.

VDOT and DRPT will pass the survey off to state agencies who will assess and determine the changes to transit needs and infrastructure.

The survey will be fielded for at least two weeks.

Officials say the results will help the state understand how commuting practices have changed and support ways to identify short- and long-term opportunities and improvements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can access the survey here.

