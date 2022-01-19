VDOT, local cities getting roads ready for the snow

Snow plows pushes snow to the side of northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, Va., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Hundreds of motorists were stranded on Monday, after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stuck in place for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of Interstate 80 south of the nation’s capital. (Tristan Lorei

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT says they are poised and ready. Crews were already treating the roads by Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours before snow is expected to arrive, and the agency says it has an ample supply of both salt and brine.

You might have seen the lines of brine along the travel lanes of local interstates. It’s a mixture of salt and water.

“What that brine does is it’s absorbed into the pavement and it will reduce the freezing temperature of the pavement to help prevent icing when conditions get ripe for it,” said Holly Christopher of VDOT’s Hampton Roads District.

Don’t worry about the mess that paralyzed I-95 two weeks ago. The local VDOT district keeps its own supplies of salt and brine, and this would be the first major snow storm of the season.

“Following every event we restock our inventory so it’s constantly being restocked and so we are in a very strong position right now,” Christopher said.

Snow will start arriving tomorrow afternoon and some local municipalities say they’ll start working their trucks on 12-hour shifts to clear secondary highways and city streets. Chesapeake has an extra challenge after recently suspending bulk-item pickup service. The same drivers and trucks are used for snow removal, but a city spokesman said Chesapeake will be prepared.

“The safest thing you can do is to stay home,” Christopher said regarding the rest of the week. If you must be out on the roads, she advises to pack a blanket, extra clothes, water and food. If you see a plow make sure you give enough cushion of space around it so that crews can do their job.

The VDOT hotline to report hazardous road conditions – 800-367-7623. But Christopher says you don’t need to call to report snow plows that don’t have their plows down in the early stages of snowfall. Trucks need a base of at least two inches of snow before they can plow to avoid damaging the road surface.

Virginia Beach will begin treating roads 6:30 Thursday evening and then run 12-hour shifts for road crews beginning Friday morning. According to a city news release, the Public Works department has 30 trucks prepared with 3000 tons of salt, 415 tons of mixed abrasives, and 3000 gallons of brine.

Virginia Beach curbside waste collection service (trash, recycling, yard waste and bulky items) will be suspended if neighborhood road conditions are unsafe. Please place carts at the curb and they will be serviced as soon as conditions allow. City officials urge residents and visitors to please stay off the roads if possible.