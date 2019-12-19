VDOT lifts lane closures to ease travel for the upcoming holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation will make holiday travel easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.

Here’s when the road closures and work will be suspended:

Christmas: Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24 until noon on Thursday, Dec. 26

New Year’s: Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31 until noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, VDOT says motorists may encounter work zone speeds that remain in place during the time.

A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

