NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT is asking for feedback on potential operational and safety improvements to Monticello Avenue and St. Paul’s Boulevard in Norfolk.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to give input on a study assessing improvements to the area between East Charlotte Street and Church Street.

According to a news release, the study will identify cost-effective preferred improvement alternatives and prioritize safety for vulnerable users.

To give feedback, an online survey is available through September 20, and input received will help the study team identify existing issues and develop recommendations for potential improvements.

A link to the survey can be found here. Go to VAProjectPipeline.org for more information.