VDOT holds virtual information session on Wythe Creek Road widening project

View from Hampton looking northbound on Wythe Creek Road toward Cary’s Chapel Intersection in Poquoson. (Photo courtesy: VDOT)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to hold an information session on the Wythe Creek Road widening project in Hampton and Poquoson.

The session will include information about the updated design for the widening project from now thought Dec. 3.

The information is available on-demand on an interactive website, which includes a comment form and various project documents.

The widening project will build a new 1,544-foot-long bridge over the causeway, make intersection improvements at Cary’s Chapel Road, build new sidewalks for pedestrians and widen Wythe Creek Road to three lanes south of Cary’s Chapel Road for those traveling into Hampton.

The improvements will allow residents to more easily leave Poquoson during weather events.

There is a comment form on the interactive website, but comments can also be mailed to Samba Secka, VDOT project manager, 7511 Burbage Street, Suffolk, VA 23435 or e-mailed to Samba.Secka@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Reference “Wythe Creek Widening Project” in the subject line.

Those who can’t access the virtual documents can request an in-person appointment by emailing Secka at the email address above or by calling 757-956-3058.