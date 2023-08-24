SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT is holding an in-person and a virtual meeting coming up to talk proposed improvements to the Bowers Hill Interchange.

VDOT says they’ll share information and get feedback on their Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study Draft Environmental Impact Statement, which outlines potential environmental impacts associated with the traffic improvements.

The virtual hearing will be held Tuesday, August 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.

The in-person hearing meanwhile will be held Wednesday, August 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the VDOT Hampton Roads District Office at 7511 Burbage Drive in Suffolk.

The public will be able to ask questions verbally and via an online chat format during the virtual meeting, while the in-person meeting will have no formal presentation.

The Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study evaluates options to improve the Bowers Hill Interchange in the cities of Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth and covers the junction of I-664, I-64, I-264, U.S. Route 13, U.S. Route 58, U.S. Route 460 and VA Route 191 (Jolliff Road), as well as seven miles of I-664 to College Drive (exit 8A).

Provided by VDOT

For more information on the proposed Bowers Hill Interchange improvements, click here.