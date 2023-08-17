NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a Citizen Information Meeting about the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) I-64 Norfolk segment.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Granby High School, 7101 Granby St. The public is invited to attend in-person to learn about the Express Lane construction. Representatives from the design-build team and VDOT will be present.

The meeting will allow citizens to learn about the project, construction updates, and traffic impacts. It will not be a formal presentation, but an open-house format.

The $163 million project will convert the shoulder lane to a part-time shoulder Express Lane that will run alongside the three current lanes of I-64 from Tidewater Drive to Patrol Road. The project also includes rehabilitation and widening construction work on bridges and roads.

The meeting will be moved to Wednesday, August 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. if severe weather occurs.

