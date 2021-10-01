VDOT: exit 290B on I-64 west to close overnight October 4-10

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As part of the High Rise Bridge Expansion Project, the exit ramp from I-64 west to Battlefield Boulevard south (exit 290B) will be closed each night from Oct. 4, through Oct. 10.

Officials say the closure will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers traveling on I-64 west towards Virginia Beach should follow detour signs utilizing Exit 290A and follow the cloverleaf to access Battlefield Boulevard south.

WAVY TV 10