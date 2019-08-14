VDOT delays opening of new flyover ramp from I-64 to I-264 for repairs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The opening of a new flyover ramp from Interstate 64 west to Interstate 264 east has been delayed, according to VDOT.

The ramp, which is expected to increase capacity and enhance safety along the corridor, is part of Phase I of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s I-64/264 Interchange Improvements project.

VDOT said the ramp is supposed to get rid of “jockeying” that happens “between drivers leaving I-264 for Newtown Road and those merging onto I-264 from I-64 west.”

The flyover was originally supposed to open to traffic Wednesday tonight, but VDOT said a pre-opening inspection found “items” that need to be completed.

“Ultimately, delivering a quality product is one of VDOT’s top priorities,” Chris Hall, VDOT Hampton Roads district engineer, said in a statement. “We would rather delay the opening of the new ramp to correct these issues while the road is not under traffic.”

VDOT said it will announce a new opening date for the flyover once these repairs are completed.

Phase I of the project is expected to be completed this fall, while the second phase — which is currently under construction — is slated for completion in the fall of 2021.

