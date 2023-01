VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT cameras show a car in the water off of I-264 East in Virginia Beach following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

According to VDOT’s website, motorists can expect delays on I-264 near Witchduck Road due to a multi-vehicle crash. Dispatch says the call for the crash came in around 1:48 p.m.

Police can be seen blocking off all of the eastbound lanes and working with a vehicle that appears to be in a body of water.