VDOT asks for public input on potential transportation improvements in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on potential improvements to a heavily traveled part of Battlefield Boulevard in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake.

The study will analyze traffic operations and identify any safety issues south of I-64, between WalMart Way and Gainsborough Square, with a focus on providing congestion mitigation, as well as enhanced pedestrian, bicycle and transit access.

Study area map (courtesy: VDOT)

This study is part of a new program called Project Pipeline which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to fix transportation needs in Virginia.

The online survey is available now through March 10, 2022.

To view the study area map and take the survey, click here.

For more information, visit VAProjectPipeline.org.