VDOT asks for input on traffic improvements on Route 199 in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened an online survey to people who travel along Route 199 in the Williamsburg area.

VDOT is looking for feedback as part of a transportation study on Route 199 between Brookwood Drive and John Tyler Highway (Route 5) in James City County and Williamsburg.

The short stretch has several traffic lights and sometimes sees backups after crashes or during commuting hours.

“The study will identify and analyze traffic issues along this corridor and its intersections, with a focus on congestion mitigation, safety improvements and enhanced pedestrian, bicycle and transit access,” VDOT wrote in a news release Friday.

The study will look to see if there are improvements that can be made on Route 199 or at the intersections in that area.

Feedback can be given online at VAProjectPipeline.org. The online survey is available through March 19.

Project Pipeline is a program under the Commonwealth Transportation Board that aims to find cost-effective solutions to traffic issues and needs in Virginia. Projects and ideas identified through the program could become eligible for funding through programs such as SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, interstate funding and others.