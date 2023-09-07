YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT is asking for feedback on potential improvements to Route 17 in York County.

VDOT invites both residents and travelers to give feedback on a study assessing potential operational and safety improvements to the area between Denbigh Boulevard and Cook Road.

According to a news release, VDOT will find cost-effective, preferred improvements in the Route 17 area. It will also look at ways to enhance pedestrian, bicycle and transit access.

To give feedback, an online survey is available. It will allow the study team to identify existing issues and develop recommendations. This information will be presented in the next phase of the VDOT study.

The survey is available through Sept. 20 at the link here. Click VAProjectPipeline.org to find more information.