VDOT announces new work zone on I-64 west near the Great Bridge Boulevard overpass

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation said motorists traveling on I-64 west towards Virginia Beach can expect a new temporary traffic pattern near the Great Bridge Boulevard overpass beginning as early as Oct. 13.

This new work zone is a part of the I-64 Southside Widening and High-Rise Bridge Expansion Project.

VDOT said the outside lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from Great Bridge Boulevard to just west of the Battlefield Boulevard exit.

Motorists can expect all exit ramps to remain open during this new traffic pattern.

The traffic shift will be in place for several months to allow crews to safely remove the existing concrete barrier wall that separates the interstate lanes from the outside lanes, install new pavement, and complete additional construction activities.

Crews will install temporary concrete barriers to create a safe work zone between the inside lanes and outside lanes.

Overnight single-lane closures will be in the section of the corridor on I-64 west, Oct. 13-15, starting as early as 7 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

All project work and scheduled closures are dependent upon weather conditions.

VDOT said while the new traffic pattern is in place, motorists are reminded to obey the reduced 55 mph speed limit and be mindful of crews working on the interstate.

