VDOT announces extended closures for I-664 MMBT paving operations

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced future closures starting in early October.

The department plans to close the southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 664 on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) for paving operations in one direction at a time over the course of two weekends.

They say the project could start as early as Friday, Oct. 2, and would close all southbound lanes of I-664 on the MMMBT.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 5 by 5 a.m. Also during this time, a right lane closure will also be in place on I-664 north at the MMMBT, officials say.

The full extended closure of all northbound lanes of I-664 MMMBT is currently scheduled to begin as early as Friday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. Those lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 12, by 5 a.m.

VDOT says the maintenance activities are weather-dependent. Detours will be in place for motorists who need to travel in these areas during the closure.

Motorists should use the Route 17 James River Bridge or the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as alternate routes.

I-664 MMMBT South Detours:

Exit onto 26 th St.

St. Turn right onto Washington Ave.

Turn right onto 29 th St.

St. Turn left onto Warwick Blvd.

Turn left onto Route 17/258 south towards James River Bridge.

Follow Route 17 towards I-664.

End at I-664 South

I-664 MMMBT North Detours:

Exit onto Route 17 North Bridge Road.

Follow Route 17 towards the James River Bridge.

Exit onto Route 60 East.

Turn left onto 34 th St.

St. Stay left towards I-664 exits

End at I-664 north.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local traffic updates.