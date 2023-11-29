RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia saw a 53% decrease in fatal traffic crashes over the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday.

This year, nine people died over the five-day holiday statistical counting period. The counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 22, 2023 and ended at midnight Nov. 26, 2023. Comparably, there were 19 fatalities during the same period in 2022.

The crashes happened in Amelia, Buchanan, Fairfax, Henrico, Henry, Madison, Wythe County and the City of Chesapeake.

The crash in Chesapeake involved a police pursuit on Nov. 24 that ended when the suspect vehicle hit an uninvolved vehicle at Military Highway South and George Washington Highway North. The driver of the suspect vehicle, 23-year-old Derron Omar Williams Jr. from, died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash, but survived.

“The reduction in traffic crashes is definitely encouraging and we appreciate everyone who put in the extra effort to drive safely and responsibly over the Thanksgiving weekend,” said Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “As we now into the winter holiday season, I urge Virginians to please buckle up, not follow too closely, comply with posted speed limits, and drive drug and alcohol-free.”

In effort to prevent traffic deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated Operation C.A.R.E, Crash, Awareness, Reduction, Effort. During Operation C.A.R.E state police increase their visibility and traffic enforcement efforts.

Over the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday, the initiative led to 4,500 speeding citations and 1,840 for reckless driving in Virginia.

The funds generated from the summonses issued by state police go directly to court fees and the state’s Liberty Fund.