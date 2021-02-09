Va. Beach Public Works provides updates on routine Pungo Ferry Bridge maintainence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Public Works Operations Group announced their plan to perform some routine maintenance on the Pungo Ferry Bridge this month.

The 29-year-old structure can be found going over the North Landing River between the cities of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Work will begin in late February with single and full lane closures with a goal to end all closures in June 2021.

The full lane closures will happen on weekends from Friday evening at 9 p.m. until Monday morning at 5 a.m. Crews expect these full shutdowns to end in May 2021.

This project is considered preventative maintenance and will consist of:

Repairs to the deck and beams

Bearing replacement

Epoxy deck overlay

Cleaning, painting, and waterproofing of steel components.

On weekdays, a single lane will be open to traffic, controlled by flaggers and open for vehicles to cross in both directions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Both lanes will be open before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m. each weekday.

The work is scheduled to be completed June 2021 – weather permitting.

