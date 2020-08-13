Utility work to close part of Indian River Road Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​Virginia Beach Public Utilities say that maintenance on the public sanitary sewer system will result in the closure of a portion of Indian River Road on Saturday.

Beginning at 7 a.m. August. 15, the outside lane of eastbound Indian River Road between MacDonald Road and Leland Circle will be closed.

Officials say that area residents will have access to their properties at all times. The work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. the same day, weather permitting.

For more information, contact the Virginia Beach Public Utilities at (757) 353-8485.

