CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A utility main break is causing a closure on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake.

According to an alert from Chesapeake, Sparrow Road will be closed between Main Street and S Military Highway. A detour will be placed while the repair is underway, and repairs may last several days.

An estimated time for the road to reopen has yet to be determined.