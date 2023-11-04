YORK COUNTY/JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Road closures in York County and James City County are expected to start this upcoming week. Motorists should be alert for potential detours.

Airport Road, or Route 645, will have a full closure in both directions starting Nov. 5-7 between Richmond Road and East Rochambeau Drive from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving operations in York County.

Additionally, single-lane closures are expected on Olde Towne Road, between Richmond Road and Longhill Road, in James City County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8-9.

During the closures, signed detour routes are set to be in place for those intending to access Airport Road via Richmond Road or East Rochambeau Drive.

From Richmond Road:

Heading west on Richmond Road, take left exit to Humelsine Parkway (Route 199) north

From Humelsine Parkway (Route 199) north, take exit to Mooretown Road (Route 603) east

From Mooretown Road (Route 603) east, turn left onto East Rochambeau Drive

From East Rochambeau Drive:

Heading east on East Rochambeau Drive, turn right onto Capitol Landing Drive (Route 143) east

From Capitol Landing Road (Route 143) east, turn right onto Route 132 south

From Route 132 south, turn right onto Bypass Road (Route 60) west

From Bypass Road (Route 60) west, continue onto Richmond Road

Access for local traffic on Airport Road will be maintained at all times.