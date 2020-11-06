U-Haul truck crashes into telephone pole on E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – East Pembroke Avenue at Boxwood Street is closed in all directions Friday afternoon because of an accident involving a moving truck.
Hampton Police tweeted about the accident at 3:24 p.m. and included a picture of the scene, which showed the U-Haul truck had hit and damaged a telephone pole.
There were no injuries reported.
