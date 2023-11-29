NEWPORT NEWS/ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Dates have been scheduled by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for two full operational closures at the James River Bridge in early 2024.

The contractor chosen for the wire rope replacement work, PCL Construction, will implement two separate four-day roadway and maritime closures in January and February of next year.

The primary dates for the full roadway closures and restriction of all bridge lifts are: 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16

1 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2 through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6

The work will close the bridge connecting Newport News and Isle of Wight County. The closure will allow crews to replace 80 counterweight wire ropes necessary to lift the bridge for marine traffic.

Officials say the work is necessary to extend the operational life of the James River Bridge.

This construction requires two separate, 100-hour full operational closures of the bridge for maritime traffic that require bridge openings and all vehicular traffic. Boats not needing a bridge lift to cross can still us e the navigational channel beneath the James River Bridge.

Back-up closure dates have also been announced for the project: 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23

1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12

During the full closures, all traffic will be detoured to the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as one of the primary alternate travel routes. Additional alternate routes include the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry and Route 460.

The contract for this construction work was awarded to PCL Construction in August on 2023 for $3.49 million. Crews began preliminary work in November 2023.

More information can be found on VDOT’s website here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.