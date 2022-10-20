MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have died following a crash Tuesday in Mathews County.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash scene on Route 198, less than a mile east of Route 3/Windsor Road, at 11:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation found that a Cadillac traveling west on Route 198 crossed the center line at a curve in the road and struck a Toyota 4Runner head-on.

The driver of the Cadillac, 61-year-old Odessa B. Rich, of Warsaw, Virginia, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 65-year-old Hardy L. Miller, of Dutton, Virginia, also died from his injuries at the hospital.

State Police say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.