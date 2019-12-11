Two injured in Virginia Beach crash; one airlifted to hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Old Pungo Ferry Road just after 8 a.m.

Princess Anne Road remains closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted to Morris Neck Road.

According to Linda Keuhn with Virginia Beach Police, one of the victims was airlifted by Nightingale with life-threatening injuries. The other injured person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Police expect the road to be closed for a while. Stay with WAVY for updates.