ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews had a busy morning Friday in Accomack County responding to vehicle crashes.

According to the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, they were first awakened around 3:46 a.m. about a crash on Mt. Nebo Road, near Cashville. Their crew ended up being canceled from the call, but units from Onancock and Melfa responded.

Minutes later, Tasley and Parksley were notified about an accident on Greenbush Road just south of the John Cane Road intersection. It involved a single vehicle that snapped an electric pole.

Virginia State Police, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and VDOT arrived on scene and shut down the road for several hours while workers replaced the damaged pole and repaired the lines.

The volunteer fire company provided images of the Greenbush Road crash scene.

Greenbush Road crash scene. Oct. 13, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Tasley Volunteer Fire Company) Greenbush Road crash scene. Oct. 13, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Tasley Volunteer Fire Company) Greenbush Road crash scene. Oct. 13, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Tasley Volunteer Fire Company)

There is no word if anyone was injured in either crash.