JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County drivers who typically take Humelsine Parkway will start to see some changes starting Tuesday night, for tree trimming operations.

On April 24, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are closing several on and off-ramps overnight on Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway).

The closures will happen at the Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) and Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) interchange in James City County and York County. There will be detours in place during the closure.

These alternating ramp closures are scheduled for April 24-27 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the pairings below.

On-ramp from Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) to Route 199 West (Humelsine Parkway) and off-ramp from Route 199 west (Humelsine Parkway) to Route 143 (Merrimac Trail)

On-ramp from Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) to Route 199 West (Humelsine Parkway) and off-ramp from Route 199 West (Humelsine Parkway) to Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail)

On-ramp from Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) to Route 199 East (Humelsine Parkway) and off-ramp from Route 199 east (Humelsine Parkway) to Route 60 (Pocahonas Trail)

On-ramp from Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) to Route 199 East (Humelsine Parkway) and off-ramp from Route 199 East (Humelsine Parkway) to Route 143 (Merrimac Trail)

Only one pair (or bullet point) at a time will be closed. VDOT tells 10 On Your Side all work is weather and schedule dependent.

