Traffic to shift to a roundabout on westbound side of Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach motorists can expect a new traffic pattern next week as part of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

Beginning as early as Friday, Dec. 18, those traveling westbound on Greenwich Road near Newtown Road will be shifted onto the new roundabout to ultimately access Newtown Road.

VDOT says that eastbound traffic on Greenwich Road (toward Witchduck Road) will remain on the existing alignment, allowing crews to continue working in the roadway median.

Access to businesses will be maintained at all times, however, left turns into and out of some locations may be restricted, including:

Left turns restricted from Ballard Court onto Greenwich Road for approximately one week

Left turns restricted from westbound Greenwich Road onto Ballard Court for approximately one week

Motorists should exercise caution when driving in the area, pay attention to signage, and be mindful of traffic control measures within the work zone at all times.

VDOT says that the traffic pattern is expected to be in place for approximately two months as work on the roundabout continues.

When the roundabout is completed, it will include an on-ramp to I-264 east, allowing motorists traveling in both directions on Greenwich Road to access the interstate at this location.