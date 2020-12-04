Traffic shifts scheduled as I-64 Widening Project continues

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT announced Friday that traffic shifts are scheduled to continue next week in the third segment of the Interstate 64 Widening Project.

The new traffic patterns on I-64 and Colonial Parkway are set to begin as early as Dec.6.

The first shift will move I-64 traffic to the left from the two existing travel lanes putting motorists onto the new travel lanes in the former median. This is to allow for the full reconstruction of the outside lanes.

A second shift is also scheduled to take place next week on Colonial Parkway under the I-64 overpass bridges. Starting overnight as early as Dec. 6, the scheduled traffic shift will take place on I-64 westbound — just west of the Queens Creek Bridge to the west of the Route 143/Camp Peary overpass (exit 238), weather permitting.

VDOT says crews will alternate single-lane closures in this section of the corridor on I-64 west, Dec. 6, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning, as well as implementing brief stoppages overnight to transition the traffic safely to the new lanes.

Starting overnight as early as Dec. 8, a traffic shift and brief intermittent stoppages are scheduled to take place on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass bridges.

Crews will shift the single-lane, which is currently alternating each direction of traffic under traffic signal control, to the south side of Colonial Parkway to allow for brickwork on the bridge to continue.

All project work and scheduled closures are dependent upon weather conditions.

For additional scheduled lane closures and to learn more about the project visit i64widening.org.