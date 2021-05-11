Traffic shifts planned this week at Queens Creek Bridges as part of I-64 Widening Project

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – If you plan to travel on Interstate 64, near the Queens Creek Bridges, a heads up that traffic flow will be shifting this week as part of VDOT’s Widening Project.

Crews will first shift eastbound traffic on I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridges to the right, from eastbound traffic’s current configuration on the new westbound section of the bridge, over to the newly constructed eastbound bridge. This could start as soon as May 12.

Project crews will then shift westbound traffic to the left starting overnight as early as May 13, from the previously existing outside portion of the westbound bridge to the new inside westbound Queens Creek Bridge.

With both the new section of the westbound bridge and the new eastbound bridge now complete, these shifts will allow for the final demolition of the previously existing westbound bridge.

Once complete, traffic traveling eastbound on I-64 will be use the final eastbound bridge, and westbound traffic will be travel on the new westbound bridge. Then, the demolition followed by the construction of the remaining portion of the new westbound bridge can begin.

To complete the traffic shift operations, crews will alternate single-lane closures in this section of the I-64 corridor on May 11-12, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. eastbound and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. westbound, as well as implement brief stoppages overnight to transition the traffic safely to the new lanes. The lane closures and brief stoppages are also scheduled to take place on I-64 west for May 13, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

A reminder that the speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the work zones. Please drive with caution.

For additional scheduled lane closures and to learn more about the project, visit www.i64widening.org