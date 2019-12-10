Traffic shift in busy Hilltop area to start this week

The Laskin Road Bridge Replacement & Widening Project will encompass roadway improvements along the heavily traveled Hilltop business corridor of Virginia Beach, starting at Republic Road, through the First Colonial Road intersection, and ending with the bridge replacement at Red Robin Road. Courtesy: VDOT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT is alerting drivers of a traffic shift as part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement & Widening Project.

The impacted area is between Winwood Drive and Red Robin Road. The shift is expected to start the afternoon of December 10, weather permitting.

The two westbound lanes (towards Hilltop) will be shifted towards the shoulder from just before the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. The two eastbound lanes (towards the Oceanfront) will be shifted towards the median, creating room for work on the south side of Laskin Road.

Crews have placed barriers and signage to help the flow of traffic.

Left-turn access and u-turn access may be restricted in certain areas.

VDOT did not provide an estimated time for how long the lane shifts will last.

To learn more about the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement & Widening Project or to sign up for project updates and traffic alerts, visit this link.