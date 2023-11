VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There was heavy traffic near Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate.

On I-264 eastbound, at mile marker 18.7, three left lanes are closed after a vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted to Rosemont Road while crews work to clear the incident. Expect delays.

An update from VDOT just before 8:30 a.m. said traffic was backed up four miles.