Traffic halted on I-64 in Norfolk for almost 2 hours following vehicle fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle fire stopped traffic on Westbound I-64 in Norfolk Monday morning for almost two hours.

A series of tweets from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) about the incident began at 9:50 a.m.

All westbound lanes remained closed until 11:45 a.m., when traffic started moving again. By then, there was a reported backup of at least four miles.

Vehicle Fire: WB on I-64 at MM275.1 (0.3mi west of Bay View Ave Exit274) in Norfolk. All WB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 9:50AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 17, 2020

Update: Vehicle Fire: WB on I-64 at MM275.1 (0.3mi west of Bay View Ave Exit274) in Norfolk. No lanes closed. Delay 4 mi. 11:46AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 17, 2020

A WAVY viewer stuck in the traffic said people were getting out of their cars.

Despite the extended stoppage, a police dispatcher said there were no injuries or transports.

See live traffic cameras at any time at this link on WAVY.com.

