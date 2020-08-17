Traffic halted on I-64 in Norfolk for almost 2 hours following vehicle fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle fire stopped traffic on Westbound I-64 in Norfolk Monday morning for almost two hours.
A series of tweets from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) about the incident began at 9:50 a.m.
All westbound lanes remained closed until 11:45 a.m., when traffic started moving again. By then, there was a reported backup of at least four miles.
A WAVY viewer stuck in the traffic said people were getting out of their cars.
Despite the extended stoppage, a police dispatcher said there were no injuries or transports.
See live traffic cameras at any time at this link on WAVY.com.
