Power restored after outage that impacted the Gilmerton Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — South Military Highway at the Gilmerton Bridge was briefly closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon due to a power outage at the bridge.

Chesapeake officials made the announcement at 12:17 p.m. and said public works crews were on the way to troubleshoot the issues and make repairs. At the time, they said there was no ETA for reopening and for drivers to consider taking another route.

At 12:31 p.m., an updated tweet said power was restored and traffic was flowing in both directions again.