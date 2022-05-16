(WAVY) — In this week’s traffic blog, we’re talking about closures surrounding paving operations of historic Williamsburg, Hampton Roads Transit looking to hire more people, and learning more about the trend of gas prices.

Have a roadway you’d like more mention of? Roadway problems? Traffic Anchor Madison Pearman’s email inbox is open — happy scrolling!

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

You can find all of those notices by clicking here.

Norfolk, I-64: (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Intermittent closures of the West Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64

(Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Intermittent closures of the West Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 Coleman Bridge, Rt. 17: (Thursday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) Series of bridge test openings in both directions

(Thursday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) Series of bridge test openings in both directions Hampton/Newport News, I-664 south off-ramps: (Sunday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south… I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway / Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3) I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)

(Sunday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south… Hampton/Newport News, I-664 south on-ramps: (Sunday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south… On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south On-ramp from Roanoke Ave to I-664 south

(Sunday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south… Portsmouth, Route 164: (Monday-Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Full closure of Route 164 (Western Freeway) west between Cedar Lane and Towne Point Road.

(Monday-Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Full closure of Route 164 (Western Freeway) west between Cedar Lane and Towne Point Road. Williamsburg Paving: The City of Williamsburg will begin its annual paving program this week. Drivers can see all impacted areas by clicking here. Expect slowed speed signs near paving zones and closures when asphalt is drying.

Traffic In The News

Hampton Roads Transit Hiring: Hampton Roads Transit officials are holding two upcoming career fairs, offering on the spot interviews and up to a $5,000 sign-on bonus. The first fair is on Friday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location at 3400 Victoria Boulevard in Hampton. The second is Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News. HRT is currently offering a $4,000 service bonus for newly hired bus operator trainees and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for newly hired mechanics.

Local and National Gas Prices Hit New Highs: Across the country, the average national gas price is up to $4.43 per gallon. That is slightly higher than the average $4.26 per gallon in the Commonwealth. Locally, Hampton Roads is seeing an average of $4.26 per gallon. That is up is up $1.40 from a year ago and up $0.33 from a month ago. AAA representatives are encouraging the public to do things such as plan ahead, watch their speed and shop around for the lowest gas prices in order to save at the pump.

Here’s a look at average prices, according to AAA:

MORE HEADLINES

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic updates.