NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of November 7. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get 10 On Your Side by emailing me at madison.pearman@wavy.com.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Overnight, multi-lane closures on I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) Nov. 11 beginning as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes each from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Overnight ramp closure from I-64 east to I-464 north (exit 291A) Nov. 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight ramp closure from I-64 east to I-464 south (exit 291B) Nov. 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight ramp closure from I-64 west to Route 168 south/Chesapeake Expressway (exit 291B) Nov. 11-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Virginia Beach, Laskin Road, Single Lane Closures

Alternating, single-lane closures on eastbound Laskin Road from Nevan Road to Winwood Drive nightly on Sunday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., beginning on Nov. 7 through Dec. 1. Access to properties will be in place.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, single-lane closures southbound Nov. 10-12 from as early as 8 p.m. until as late as 8 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting after 11:59 p.m.

I-64, James City County/New Kent County:

Intermittent stoppages on the following on- and off-ramps on I-64 west Nov. 6-12 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Route 607/Croaker Road, Norge/Toano (exit 231A/B) Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227)



I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-264 west Nov. 6-12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) Victory Boulevard (exit 3) Greenwood Drive (exit 2)



I-664, Hampton/Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-664 south Nov. 6-12 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) Aberdeen Road (exit 3) Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)



I-664, Newport News:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-664 south to 35th Street (exit 5A) Nov. 9-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164, Portsmouth:

Single-lane closures including brief, intermittent stoppages on Route 164 (Western Freeway) in both directions between I-664 to College Drive Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. due to utility work by Dominion Energy.

