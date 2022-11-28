PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closure southbound Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2p.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures southbound Dec. 2-3 from as early as 8 p.m. until as late as 8 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting after 11:59 p.m.

Single-lane closure southbound Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Overnight, single-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages (up to 20 minutes). Single-lane closures will begin as early as 7 p.m. with full stoppages to occur between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. as crews install new overhead signage. I-64 east between Military Highway (exit 297) and George Washington Highway (exit 296) Dec. 1 I-64 west near Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Dec. 2

Full closure of the on-ramp from Military Highway to I-64 west Nov. 28 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.: Nov. 28-29 Dec. 1



I-64, James City County/New Kent County:

Intermittent stoppages on the following on- and off-ramps on I-64 west Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Route 607/Croaker Road, Norge/Toano (exit 231A/B) Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227)



I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 east to Independence Boulevard north (exit 17B) Dec. 1-2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from Independence Boulevard south to I-264 east Dec. 1-2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from Independence Boulevard north to I-264 west Dec. 1-2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Laskin Road, Virginia Beach:

Alternating, single-lane closures on eastbound Laskin Road from Nevan Road to Winwood Drive Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic in the News

