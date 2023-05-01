(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of May 1, 2023.

Construction & Closures

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Monday, May 1 Closure and detour of off-ramp to W. Bay Avenue from I-64 west from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Tuesday, May 2 Closure and detour of off-ramp to W. Bay Avenue from I-64 west from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64 Widening and High Rise Project

Overnight closure and detour of I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway (exit 297) May 1-3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of the on-ramp to I-64 west from George Washington Highway south May 1-3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 4-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of the on-ramp to I-64 west from George Washington Highway north May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of I-64 west off-ramp to George Washington Highway north (exit 296A) May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of the on-ramp to I-64 east from Military Highway May 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264

On-ramp closure from Effingham St. southbound to I-264 West on Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from Independence Boulevard north to I-264 east May 1-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

