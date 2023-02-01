(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 3.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get 10 On Your Side by emailing me at madison.pearman@wavy.com.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Friday, Jan. 27 through Friday Feb. 3 – (24 hours per day)

Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map)

Friday, Jan. 27 through Friday Feb. 3 – (24 hours per day)

Closure and detour of W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Bay Avenue detour (includes map)

Thursday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Jan. 27 – 24 hours per day

Closure and detour of 1st View Street at I-64 underpass CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the 1st View Street detour and closure. (includes map)

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Jan. 29 to Feb. 3 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



CLOSURE AND DETOUR OF W. BAY AVENUE ON-RAMP TO I-64 EAST EXTENDED

The 24-hour full time closure of the W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 East has been extended through March 2023. Motorists should continue to follow the detour to access I-64 East using the on-ramp at Patrol Road.

Continue straight on W. Bay Avenue

Turn right on Granby Street

Continue approximately one mile

Turn right on Patrol Road

Turn left to the I-64 East on-ramp

The extension of the closure is necessary as crews work to prepare the new on-ramp to I-64 East. When the new on-ramp reopens in March 2023, motorists should prepare for a new traffic pattern. This traffic shift will allow crews to continue working on widening the interstate.

Traffic in the News

