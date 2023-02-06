(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of Feb. 6 through Feb. 10.
Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.
Construction & Closures
Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.
Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
- Full stoppage Feb. 8:
- Eastbound from 9-9:15 p.m.
- Westbound from 9:30-9:45 p.m.
- Thursday, February 9
- Slow roll I-64 east at Mallory Inspection Station from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Friday, February 3 through Friday February 10 – (24 hours per day)
- Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map)
- Friday, February 3 through Friday February 10 – (24 hours per day)
- Closure and detour of W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Bay Avenue detour (includes map)
- Friday, February 3 through Friday February 10 – (24 hours per day)
- Closure and detour of 1st View Street at I-64 underpass CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the 1st View Street detour and closure. (includes map)
Gywnn’s Island Bridge, Route 223 (Mathews)
- Vehicle traffic will not be permitted to cross the Route 223 (Old Ferry Road) bridge over Milford Haven that connects Gwynn’s Island and mainland Mathews County during two overnight closures:
- 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 – 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27
- 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 – 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 8
I-64, Express Lanes:
- Full closure in both directions:
- Full closure in both directions Feb. 5-9 from as early as 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Traffic in the News
