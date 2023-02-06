(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of Feb. 6 through Feb. 10.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get 10 On Your Side by emailing me at madison.pearman@wavy.com.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Full stoppage Feb. 8: Eastbound from 9-9:15 p.m. Westbound from 9:30-9:45 p.m.

Thursday, February 9 Slow roll I-64 east at Mallory Inspection Station from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, February 3 through Friday February 10 – (24 hours per day) Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map)

Friday, February 3 through Friday February 10 – ( 24 hours per day) Closure and detour of W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Bay Avenue detour (includes map)

Friday, February 3 through Friday February 10 – ( 24 hours per day) Closure and detour of 1st View Street at I-64 underpass CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the 1st View Street detour and closure. (includes map)



Gywnn’s Island Bridge, Route 223 (Mathews)

Vehicle traffic will not be permitted to cross the Route 223 (Old Ferry Road) bridge over Milford Haven that connects Gwynn’s Island and mainland Mathews County during two overnight closures: 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 – 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 – 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 8



I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Full closure in both directions Feb. 5-9 from as early as 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.



Traffic in the News

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.