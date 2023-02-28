(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of February 28 through March 4.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get 10 On Your Side by emailing me at madison.pearman@wavy.com.

Here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Alternating, single-lane closures eastbound Feb. 27 to March 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. including brief intermittent stoppages starting at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.

All stop I-64 west at Willoughby Inspection Station from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. March 3

Friday, February 24 through Friday March 3 – (24 hours per day): Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map)

Friday, February 24 through Friday March 3 – (24 hours per day): Closure and detour of W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Bay Avenue detour (includes map)

Friday, February 24 through Friday March 3 – (24 hours per day): Closure and detour of 1st View Street at I-64 underpass CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the 1st View Street detour and closure. (includes map)

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: March 1-2 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. March 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.



I-64, Hampton:

Triple-lane closures, including brief, intermittent stoppages, on I-64 east between Hampton Roads Center Parkway (exit 261) and I-664 (exit 264) March 4 from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m.

