PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of December 5. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 east to Military Highway (exit 297) Dec. 7 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, Virginia Beach:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Indian River Road (exit 286A) Dec. 4-6 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Chesapeake:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Greenbrier Parkway east to I-64 west Dec. 6-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Dec. 5 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.



I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 east to Independence Boulevard north (exit 17B) Dec. 5-10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from Independence Boulevard south to I-264 east Dec. 5-10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564, Norfolk

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-564 east to I-64 west/Granby Street Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Traffic in the News

