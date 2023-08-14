(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of August 14 through August 18.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18 Alternating lane closure I-64 east from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closure I-64 west from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, August 14 through Thursday August 18 Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Bay Bridge 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure I-64 west at Inspection Station to Willoughby Bay Bridge 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure I-64 east at W. Bay Avenue to Patrol Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, August 17 Single lane closure I-64 east at Oastes Creek Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, August 18 Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Bay Bridge from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Bay Bridge from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single lane closure I-64 east from W. Bay Avenue to Patrol Road from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.



Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

Double-lane closure eastbound Aug. 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on I-464 northbound Aug. 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, single-lane closures southbound Aug. 14 and Aug. 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions Aug. 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-664, Newport News:

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-664 south near 35th Street Aug. 14-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south Aug. 14-17 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel

Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, August 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 15; Wednesday, August 16; Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

