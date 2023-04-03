(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of April 3, 2023.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Friday, March 31 through Friday, April 7 – (24 hours per day) Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map)

Friday, March 31 through Friday, April 7 – (24 hours per day) Closure and detour of W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Bay Avenue detour (includes map)

Friday, March 31 through Friday, April 7 – (24 hours per day) Closure and detour of 1st View Street at I-64 underpass CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the 1st View Street detour and closure. (includes map)



I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project

April 3-7 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway south (exit 297A) closed

April 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Overnight ramp closure on I-464 south to I-64 east (exit 1B) April 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should follow detour signs utilizing exit 1A to I-64 west and follow the cloverleaf to access I-64 east.

April 3-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Overnight closure of the I-64 west off ramp to George Washington Highway south (exit 296A) April 3-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists traveling on I-64 west should exit to Military Highway (exit 297) and follow the detour signs to take a right on George Washington Highway.



Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Beginning as early as April 10, motorists should anticipate extended single-lane closures on eastbound Laskin Road, between the bridge over Linkhorn Bay and Red Robin Road, for utility work.

I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full closure of the off-ramps from I-264 east and west to Independence Boulevard north and south (exits 17 A/B) April 2-6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from Independence Boulevard north and south to I-264 east April 2-6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-264, Portsmouth:

I-264 East Alternating lane closures on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.



