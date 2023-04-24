(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of April 24, 2023.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get 10 On Your Side by emailing me at madison.pearman@wavy.com.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel, or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Wednesday, April 26 – April 27

Intermittent stoppages (up to 20 minutes each) I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Widening and High Rise Bridge Project (View detours here)

Overnight closure and detour of I-64 west off-ramp to S. Military Highway (exit 297A) April 21-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64, Norfolk:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 east to I-264 east/west (exit 284A) April 24-26 from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 in both directions between Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) and Tidewater Drive (exit 277A/B) April 25-26 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to utility work by Dominion Energy.



I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



I-564, Norfolk:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-564 east to Granby Street April 24-27 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Independence Boulevard north to I-264 east April 24-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway), James City County:

Alternating, full closures of ramps April 24-27 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.: On-ramps from Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) to Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) with signed detour in place on Route 60. On-ramps from Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) to Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway), with signed detour in place on Route 143. Off-ramps from Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) to Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) with signed detour in place on Route 199. Off-ramps from Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) to Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) with signed detour in place on Route 199. Note: The above ramps will be closed in pairs, not all concurrently.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on Route 199 in both directions in the vicinity of Richmond Road April 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to utility work by Dominion Energy.



Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.