(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of April 17, 2023.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get 10 On Your Side by emailing me at madison.pearman@wavy.com.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Monday, April 17 – Wednesday, April 19 Detour I-64 west off-ramp at W. Bay Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Flagging operation on W. Bay Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

– Thursday, April 20 Intermittent stoppages (up to 20 minutes each) I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m



Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound April 18-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting at 11:59 p.m.

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound April 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

High Rise Bridge, I-64:

Scheduled opening lasting less than 20 minutes on I-64 east April 19 from 11 p.m. to 12:01 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions April 16-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures southbound April 17 and April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound April 18-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel

Full closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, April 23 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project Lane Closures (Click here for detour details)

Overnight closure and detour of the off-ramp from I-464 south to I-64 east April 17-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of I-264 west ramp to I-64 west April 18-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of South Military Highway on-ramp to I-64 east April 18-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (April 19-22 contingency dates)

Overnight closure and detour of I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway (exit 297A) April 18-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of I-64 east off-ramp to S. Military Highway (exit 297A) April 17-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of I-64 east off-ramp to George Washington Highway north (exit 296A) April 18-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Continuous closure on Yadkin Road at the I-64 Overpass, April 14-17 Yadkin Road will reopen by April 17 at 5 a.m.



Traffic in the Headlines

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.