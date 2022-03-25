(WAVY) — With our roads and traffic patterns continuing to evolve, 10 On Your Side is here with what you need to know on the way to work or school. This traffic blog covers the week of March 28 through April 4, but you can expect updates and additions throughout the week.

This blog will mostly focus on full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges, and primary roads.

You can always stay up to date with road conditions and projects by clicking here. Ongoing construction will not be included unless changes occur.

Chesapeake

Route 58 east to I-664 north: Ongoing, continuous closure of the on-ramp from

Ongoing, continuous closure of the on-ramp from Route 58 east to I-664 northwest until 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.

South Military Highway to I-64 east: Full closure of the on-ramp from south Military Highway to I-64 east: March 27-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hampton

I-64 west to I-664 south (exit 264A): Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp: March 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 28-31 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 1-2 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp: I-664 north to I-64 west (exit 1A): Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from: March 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 28-31 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 1-2 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from:

James City County

Route 143: Consecutive single-lane closure on Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) east in the vicinity of Route 238 (Yorktown Road). March 14 through May 21

Consecutive single-lane closure on Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) east in the vicinity of Route 238 (Yorktown Road).

Norfolk

Granby Street Bridge: Work is being done to extend the lifetime of the Granby Street Bridge. Northbound traffic over the bridge will shift to the far two right northbound lanes. The inside left northbound lane will be closed and switched to be used for southbound traffic. The inside left turn lane of Willow Wood Drive will close to allow for the new single southbound lane to get onto the bridge. Click here for details. Starting Monday, March 28 until August 2022

Virginia Beach

Withduck Road to Newtown Road: Alternating, single-lane closures on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) March 25 at 7 p.m. to March 28 at 5 a.m. April 1 at 7 p.m. to April 4 at 5 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) Newtown Road Exit: Keep in mind, there is a new traffic pattern in place with the opening of a new off-ramp from I-264 east to northbound Newtown Road (exit 15b). You cannot turn left after exiting using 15a.

Additional Closures:

MMMBT

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound March 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



I-64 Express Lanes

Full consecutive closure in both directions: March 25 at 11 p.m. through March 27 at 3 p.m. April 1 at 11 p.m. through April 3 at 3 p.m.



