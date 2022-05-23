PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In this week’s traffic blog, we’re talking about road closures prompted by Patriotic Fest in Norfolk, a local neighborhood’s parking problems with a local high school, and we’re getting another inside look at the process of the HRBT expansion project.

Construction & Closures

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to George Washington Highway (exit 296), May 25 and 26, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp from George Washington Highway north to I-64 west, May 25 and 26, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions May 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

I-64, James City County / New Kent County:

Intermittent stoppages on the following I-64 on- and off-ramps in both directions May 24-26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the alternate routes.): Route 607/Croaker Road to Route 30/Rochambeau Drive, Norge/Toano (exit 231A) Route 607/Croaker Road (exit 231B) Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227) Route 33/Eltham Road, West Point (exit 220)



I-64, Norfolk: Friday, May 20 through Friday, May 27 – (24 hours per day) Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. Closure and detour of Mason Creek Road at I-64 overpass.



Traffic In The News

Patriotic Festival to close roads, increase traffic

A special event rate of $20 for Patriotic Festival event parking will be in place at the following locations:

Friday, May 27

Bank Street, Charlotte Street and Scope Garages

Brambleton Lot

Saturday, May 28 & Sunday, May 29

Boush Street, Fountain Park, Main Street, Town Point and West Plume Garages

School Administration, Brambleton, East Street, Plume Street and Union Street Lots

All downtown parking garages will be open for the Patriotic festival except for the Waterside garage.

Meanwhile, the following streets are expected to be closed on Memorial Day weekend for the event:

Additional traffic-related coverage from the past week

