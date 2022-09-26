(WAVY) — Happy Monday and welcome to this week’s WAVY Traffic Blog. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Additionally, we have some of the most recent traffic headlines linked for you towards the end of this blog for your convenience.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

All week:

Closure and detour of W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Periodic 10-minute stoppages on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Single-lane closures northbound Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 beginning as early as 8 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting after 11:59 p.m.

George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Northbound Sept. 27 Southbound Sept. 28 Both directions Sept. 29



I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Overnight, single-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages (up to 20 minutes) on I-64 west from the Bowers Hill interchange to Military Highway (exit 297) on Sept. 26-28. Single-lane closures will begin as early as 7 p.m. with full stoppages to occur between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Full ramp closure on I-464 south to I-64 east (exit 1B) on Oct. 1-2 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full closure of George Washington Highway north on-ramp to I-64 east, Sept. 26-29 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

I-64, Norfolk / Virginia Beach:

Triple-lane closures on I-64 east between the Twin Bridges and Indian River Road (exit 286) Sept. 26-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Continuous triple-lane closures on I-264 east from the I-64 flyovers to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. through Sept. 26 at 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3r09E8K

Continuous double-lane closures on I-264 east from the I-64 flyovers to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Sept. 26 at 5 a.m. through Oct. 3 at 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3r09E8K

Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of the off-ramps from I-264 west Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): I-264 west to Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) I-264 west to Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) I-264 west to Victory Boulevard (exit 3) I-264 west to Greenwood Drive (exit 2)

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-264 west Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): On-ramp from Frederick Boulevard north to I-264 west On-ramp from Frederick Boulevard south to I-264 west On-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard to I-264 west On-ramp from Greenwood Drive to I-264 west



I-664, Hampton / Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):

I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2)

I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3)

I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):

On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south

On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south

On-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south

Other Notable Closures

Monticello Avenue (Route 321), James City County:

Full closure of Route 321 (Monticello Avenue) in both directions at Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) Sept. 29 from 10 p.m. to midnight. Signed detour in place to News Road and Ironbound Road.

Traffic in the News

